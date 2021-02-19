Ambuja Cement and ACC renew Master Supply Agreement

The Board of Directors of ACC and Ambuja Cement (LafargeHolcim group) have renewed their existing Master Supply Agreement for three years.

In 2018 both companies entered into agreement for supply of cement, clinker and other raw materials such as fuels, fly ash, slag and gypsum besides spare parts used in the factories.

As per the pricing formula, both the companies will offer five per cent discount for cement supply to each other on their average net selling price.

ACC has a cement capacity of 33.5Mta, while Ambuja has a capacity of 29.65Mta.

