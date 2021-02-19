Saudi Cement Co sees 9% rise in revenue

Saudi Cement Co has seen its net profit edge up one per cent YoY to SAR456m (US$121.6m) in the full-year 2020 period. The rise in annual net earnings was attributed to improved sales and other income, coupled with decreasing general, administrative and financing expenses.
Revenue advanced 8.9 per cent YoY to SAR1.57bn from SAR1.44bn in 2019.
