Cachapuz Bilanciai Group wins L'Amali order

22 February 2021

SLV Cement, Cachapuz's IT Logistics solution for the cement sector will be implemented at the Loma Negra L' Amalí cement plant. This solution has already been implemented in the factories of Lomaser and Olavarria.

Cachapuz is proud to be a partner of Loma Negra, an InterCement Group company, taking part in its digital evolution and growth

