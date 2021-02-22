Fauji Cement sees sales up 15% YoY

Pakistan’s Fauji Cement has seen a 378 per cent rise in profit to PKR905.2m (US$5.69m) for the October-December 2020 period, supported by higher retention prices.
Sales also advanced 15 per cent YoY to PKR6.1bn against PKR5.3bn in the 2QFY19-20. Cement dispatches fell two per cent YoY to 914,000t.
