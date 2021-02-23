Cemex makes key EMEAA investments at the start of 2021

23 February 2021

Cemex has started 2021 by investing for growth and its climate action strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEAA). It has made seven bolt-on investments that are aligned to its key priorities of climate action, sustainable construction and EBITDA growth, representing advances in fossil fuel reduction, lower-CO 2 products, circular economy, recycling and products that demonstrate life cycle CO 2 and energy consumption advantages for buildings.

The investments include a new, lower-carbon alternative fuel system in the Czech Republic, circular economy and recycling improvements in France and the UK, lower-CO 2 cement in Croatia, efficiency upgrades to sites in the UK and Spain, and lightweight concrete capability in Spain.

"We have made a strong start to our 2021 ambitions to both grow our business and improve our climate impact," comments Sergio Menendez, regional president for EMEAA. "In 2020, we achieved our ambition of a 35 per cent reduction in our CO 2 emissions compared to our 1990 baseline in Europe. We are also the first company in our sector to align our Europe operations to the EU aspiration to reduce CO 2 emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030. These investments represent further advances towards this 2030 target, as well as to deliver net zero CO 2 concrete globally by 2050."

Published under