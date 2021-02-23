Dewan Cement sees 77% fall in turnover

23 February 2021

Pakistan’s Dewan Cement Ltd has seen a 76.5 per cent YoY decline in net turnover to PKR948.17m (US$5.97m) for the first half of the FY20-21, compared with PKR4.04bn in the year-ago period. The company’s net loss has also expanded to PKR382.71m from PKR172.75m.



In the 2QFY20-21, net turnover fell 58.5 per cent YoY to PKR931.64m while its net loss reached PKR266.59m in the quarter.

Published under