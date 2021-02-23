Dewan Cement sees 77% fall in turnover

Pakistan’s Dewan Cement Ltd has seen a 76.5 per cent YoY decline in net turnover to PKR948.17m (US$5.97m) for the first half of the FY20-21, compared with PKR4.04bn in the year-ago period. The company’s net loss has also expanded to PKR382.71m from PKR172.75m.
In the 2QFY20-21, net turnover fell 58.5 per cent YoY to PKR931.64m while its net loss reached PKR266.59m in the quarter.
Pakistan’s Dewan Cement Ltd has seen a 76.5 per cent YoY decline in net turnover to PKR948.17m (US$5.97m) for the first half of the FY20-21, compared with PKR4.04bn in the year-ago period. The company’s net loss has also expanded to PKR382.71m from PKR172.75m.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email