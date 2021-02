Cemex Philippines resets opening date for Antipolo plant

24 February 2021

Cemex Philippines is postponing the opening of its new integrated cement plant in Antipolo City to January 2022. The original target date for completion of the project was December 2020. The US$265m kiln line will have a cement capacity of 1.5Mta.

"Accordingly, the four-year income tax holiday period applicable to this project shall be reckoned from January 2022 or the actual start of commercial operations, whichever is earlier," the company said.





Published under