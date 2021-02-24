Hanil Cement reports 3% rise in revenue

24 February 2021

South Korea’s Hanil Cement has seen a three per cent rise in revenue to KRW974.29bn in 2020, compared to KRW946.19bn in the previous year.



Operating profit surged to KRW132.8bn from KRW58.95bn. Net profit also advanced 169.1 per cent YoY to KRW108.97bn from KRW40.5bn in 2019.

Published under