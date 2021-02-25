Mexico's cement exports up 11% in 11M20

25 February 2021

Mexico's exports of cement advanced 11 per cent YoY in the 11M20, according to Market Data México. Exports rose from US$168m in the 11M19 to US$186m in the 11M20.



The main destination for Mexican cement exports was the USA, which reported sales of US$141m, followed by Guatemala, which bought cement to a value of US$10m. Exports to Belize accounted for a further US$8m while Mexican cement producers sold cement to the value of US$5m.



When compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, export sales to the USA increased by 13 per cent while sales to Guatemala were up by 14 per cent. However, exports to Belize and Peru saw a drop of 15 and 25 per cent, respectively.

