IKN continues to build Märker Cement's new Kiln Line No 8

26 February 2021

The construction of Märker Cement’s new kiln line is currently being carried out by IKN, which is supplying a 3000tpd kiln line at the cement producer's Harburg site in Germany.

To date the solid concrete basis for the preheater and the first kiln pier are almost at their full heights while the foundation works for the cooler building are in full progress, showing the future footprint.

The new Kiln Line No 8 is being built right next to the existing production line that it will replace after commissioning. The start of this important project during challenging COVID-19 times shows the commitment of Märker Cement towards the plant, its employees and the region.



