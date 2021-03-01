LafargeHolcim accelerated its sustainability in 2020

01 March 2021

LafargeHolcim accelerated its climate action this year with the launch of its net-zero pledge, as a signatory of the 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C'. The company set the most ambitious climate targets of its industry, validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reach net-carbon emissions of 475kg net of CO 2 per tonne of cementitious materials by 2030. Making progress on its net-zero journey, LafargeHolcim delivered a record-low level of 555kg net CO 2 /t in 2020.

In addition, LafargeHolcim is partnering with SBTi to set the first net-zero cement roadmap in its industry. At the forefront of sustainable building solutions, the company rolled out its green concrete ECOPact globally, now in 14 countries, offering concrete with lower CO 2 emissions and recycled content. This was followed by the global launch of the company's EcoLabel to transparently disclose the environmental profile of its green products, applying to all cement and concrete with at least 30 per cent lower CO 2 footprint or 20 per cent recycled content. The company issued the building materials industry's first sustainability-linked bond, bringing its total ESG-linked funding agreements close to CHF6bn, and was recognised as a climate leader by CDP, entering its prestigious 'A list' for climate.

"We accelerated our climate action, from our net zero pledge to the global launch of our ECOPact green concrete, all the way to making it into CDP's A list for climate," said Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO. "Every tonne of cement we produced in 2020 was more carbon-efficient and contained more recycled material than the year before."

Published under