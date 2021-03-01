Eurocement begins auction for 84.2% stake in plant

Russia’s Eurocement has begun an open auction to sell an 84.19 per cent stake in its Akhangarancement plant in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The company is expected to sell 4,141,108 ordinary shares of the plant for a total value of UZS428.99bn (US$40.76m), according to a statement on the Republican Stock Exchange Tashkent.
Russia’s Eurocement has begun an open auction to sell an 84.19 per cent stake in its Akhangarancement plant in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email