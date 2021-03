City Cement announces 16% increase in net profit

02 March 2021

Saudi Arabia’s City Cement has seen a 16 per cent YoY increase in net profit to SAR220.5m (US$58.8m) in 2020, compared with SAR190.1m a year earlier. The company’s revenue also rose 7.7 per cent YoY to SAR572.3m.

The rise in annual profit was mainly due to higher sales value and volumes, alongside lower Zakat and general and administrative expenses, according to a bourse disclosure.

