Birla Corp appoints new CEO

02 March 2021

The board of India’s Birla Corp has approved the appointment of Arvind Pathak as its new CEO and managing director for a period of three years, effective from 31 March 2021. The current CEO, Pracheta Majumdar, is expected to continue as the chief management advisor.



Mr Pathak has 36 years of experience in the cement industry, having held management positions for over 14 years in various organisations, including ACC, DCP, Adani and Reliance ADAG group, according to Birla Corp.

