Caribbean Cement reports 13% increase in revenue

03 March 2021

Jamaica’s Caribbean Cement Co has reported a 13 per cent YoY increase in revenue to JMD20.1bn (US$132.94m) in 2020. The rise in revenue has been attributed to stronger domestic demand.



The company also saw earnings before taxation of JMD4.4bn, up JMD2.7bn on that achieved in 2019.



"We continue to operate in an environment of significant uncertainty. Our strategy will focus to effectively manage the variables under our control, providing to our customers an excellent service and high-quality products. We will leverage the benefits of our recent plant modernisation programme that gave us record results in production in 2020," said the company.

