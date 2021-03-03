HeidelbergCement to partner in world's first low-carbon industrial cluster

HeidelbergCement's British subsidiary Hanson UK has become a partner in the HyNet North West consortium, which aims to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial cluster in the region of northwest England. The proposed hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) project will play a critical role in the UK’s transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and the fight against climate change.

"Our involvement in HyNet North West is the next step in HeidelbergCement's path towards industrial scaling of carbon capture technologies,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "Carbon capture and utilisation or storage is a key part of our climate strategy, and we are already seeing great success with our various initiatives." HeidelbergCement only recently reported progress on three other CCUS projects in Norway and Germany.

HyNet North West covers the largest concentration of advanced manufacturing and chemical production in the UK, including Hanson’s Padeswood cement plant. As a first step, a feasibility study will be conducted to provide a clear design basis and cost estimate for a capture facility at the Padeswood plant, and connection to the proposed HyNet North West CO 2 network and storage system. The project will reduce regional CO 2 emissions by up to 10Mt every year by 2030 – including up to 800,000t from the Hanson plant in Padeswood. This is the equivalent of taking four million cars off the road.

HyNet North West will deliver 80 per cent of the national hydrogen production target, 100 per cent of the national target for CCS capacity by 2030, and a hydrogen town. The HyNet North West project also includes production, storage and distribution of low carbon hydrogen, which will help to decarbonise other industries whose CO 2 emissions primarily come from fossil fuels. The project, led by Progressive Energy, is being developed by a consortium of regionally located partners including Cadent, CF Fertilisers, Eni UK, Essar, INOVYN and the University of Chester as well as Hanson.



