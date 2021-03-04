MPA's Sustainability Report 2020 is released

04 March 2021

The Mineral Products Association (MPA) has published its Sustainable Development Report 2020, which covers a range of data from 2019/20 and is aligned with MPA’s seven main strategic priorities and the corresponding objectives and targets. Despite challenging circumstances, the report outlines improvements across the mineral products sector.

Due to COVID-19, the UK economy is estimated to have contracted by 10 per cent in 2020. However, construction activity and mineral products markets started to recover faster than the rest of the UK economy in the second half of the year.

Nigel Jackson, CEO of MPA, said: "Despite a difficult year, the UK mineral products industry continues to show the continual improvement in performance required across its strategic priorities in order to achieve its vision for 2025. The mineral products industry was rightly recognised as an “essential industry” during the first lockdown, emphasising the essential contribution minerals and mineral products make to the economy and our quality of life."

