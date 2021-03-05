Hanson appoint cement business technical development manager

Hanson UK (HeidelbergCement group) has appointed Michael Wildmore as a technical development manager for their cement business. He joins the company’s technical services team, which offers customers help and support sustainability, concrete mixes and production optimisation.

"I have worked within the Hanson UK business for over a year and am delighted to have the opportunity to join the cement division," he said. "I am looking forward to working with our customers to assist them with their projects, but am also excited to be part of the ongoing evolution of the Hanson and wider HeidelbergCement Group business as it works towards its sustainability goals of continued reduction in CO 2 emissions and its aim of achieving carbon neutral concrete by 2050 at the latest."

Mr Wildmore, who has more than 30 years' experience in senior technical and quality-management roles, is an associate member of the Institute of Concrete Technology and has involvement in technical committees of the Mineral Products Association (MPA).

