Cemex Dominicana plans to recommission kiln line

09 March 2021

Cemex announced that it expected to recommission one of its product lines at the San Pedro de Macoris plant in the Dominican Republic. This would imply an increase of 33 per cent in the company’s cement supply in the country and would help serve the growth in the Caribbean construction sector.

By reactivating the Line No 1 at the San Pedro de Macoris plant, Cemex will add more than 500,000tpa of cement. The restart is scheduled for 1Q21 and is part of the Cemex Dominicana growth plant to strengthen its capacity for the local market and the regional export markets.

"At Cemex Dominicana, we reiterate our commitment to the sustainable development of the Dominican Republic, in the contest of boosting the national economy, aiming with these investment plans to reduce the need for imports, promote local industry and contribute to the generation of employment in the country," said José Antonio Cabrera, director of Cemex Dominicana.

Currently, Cemex Dominicana supplies more than 2Mta of cement and clinker in the Dominican and export markets.

