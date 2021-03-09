Ghana reports cement price increase

09 March 2021

Ghana has reported a small rise in cement prices due to an increase in the cost of imported clinker in recent days. A bag of cement which was earlier sold for GHS38 (US$6.62) is now being sold for GHS41, according to GhanaWeb.



"There has been a price hike because of certain challenges which industry players are facing while importing the major raw material called clinker which is used to produce cement. We don’t have it here and it is a very small quantity that we are able to get locally," said Samuel Amegayibor, executive secretary of the Ghana Real Estate Developers’ Association.

