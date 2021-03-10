Hillhead postponed until June 2022

10 March 2021

Following a review of the UK government’s roadmap to ease COVID-19 restrictions announced on 22 February, the QMJ Group has decided to postpone the Hillhead event by 12 months.



"Under these guidelines, it is clear that the show will not be able to operate legally in June this year," said Richard Bradbury, event director.



"Our priority is to provide the Hillhead experience that our exhibitors and visitors have come to expect but, with the continuing uncertainty around travel restrictions and social distancing measures, this is not achievable in 2021."



The event will now be held at Hillhead Quarry, Buxton, from 21-23 June 2022.

