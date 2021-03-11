Great Lakes Cement prepares for June start-up

ICR Newsroom By 11 March 2021

Li Xing Jun, managing director of Great Lakes Cement, said he expected production at the cement plant in Kabimba, Democratic Republic of Congo, to start in June 2021, following rehabilitation of the facility, according to Agence Congolaise de Presse.



A joint team of Great Lakes Cement staff and the National Electricity Company have been working on the start-up of power supply of the plant, which is part of the rehabilitation of the Kalemie-Kabimba power line.

Published under