Lucky Cement starts commercial operations at Samawah plant
12 March 2021


Lucky Cement Ltd has announced the commencement of commercial operations of its Samawah plant in Iraq.

The company in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday informed, "We are pleased to announce that the greenfield cement production facility in Samawah, Iraq with a capacity of 1.2Mta has successfully commenced its commercial operations with effect from 10 March 2021."

The production facility is a joint venture with the Al-Shamookh group of Iraq. With the latest addition Lucky Cement overseas cement capacity now stands at 4.12Mta: 

 1.74Mta  grinding plant in Basra, Iraq
• 1.18Mta integrated cement plant, Democratic Republic of Congo
• 1.2Mta integrated cement plant in Samawah, Iraq 

