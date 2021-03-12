Lucky Cement starts commercial operations at Samawah plant

12 March 2021

Lucky Cement Ltd has announced the commencement of commercial operations of its Samawah plant in Iraq.

The company in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday informed, "We are pleased to announce that the greenfield cement production facility in Samawah, Iraq with a capacity of 1.2Mta has successfully commenced its commercial operations with effect from 10 March 2021."

The production facility is a joint venture with the Al-Shamookh group of Iraq. With the latest addition Lucky Cement overseas cement capacity now stands at 4.12Mta:

• 1.74Mta grinding plant in Basra, Iraq

• 1.18Mta integrated cement plant, Democratic Republic of Congo

• 1.2Mta integrated cement plant in Samawah, Iraq

