Bricking Solutions INC and Brokk UK form partnership

12 March 2021

Brokk UK was set up in 2000 covering the whole of the UK and Ireland, selling Brokk demolition machines and attachments for use in the demolition/construction and nuclear industries, while also covering machine sales for use in the steel/cement and refractories sectors.

Brokk UK has 11 staff covering two depots, the head office being in Cumbria and a service centre based in the southeast. The company offers a range of services from consultation for customers looking to purchase new equipment, to servicing machines, on site repairs and training for new customers.

Meanwhile, Bricking Solutions manufactured the industry’s first bricking machine in 1966 to give refractory installers a safer, more efficient alternative to manual installation methods. Bricking Solutions manufactures a wide variety of equipment for the cement, foundry and steel industries, including bricking machines, conveyors, pallet transfer systems, suspended platforms, ramps and safety cages.

