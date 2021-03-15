Sri Lankan cement production advances 16% in January

Sri Lanka’s cement output continues to grow following 15.9 per cent YoY growth to 3.93Mt in 2020. In January 2021, the island’s cement manufacturers produced 364,790t of cement, up 15.5 per cent when compared with January 2020.



The rise in domestic production and import controls imposed after the first COVID-19 wave in the country have led to a reduction in imports, which fell by 31.2 per cent YoY to 3.25Mt in 2020.

