First stage of Eurocement e-auction to close

15 March 2021

The first stage of trading of the e-auction for 100 per cent of Eurocement’s shares that began on 18 February 2021 ends today (15 March 2021). Based on the results of the first stage, a list of participants will be formed and they will be invited to bid within the framework of the second trading session that will result in a winning investor in early April.

The deal includes Sberbank's claims to Eurocement under credit and other agreements, 100 per cent of shares in GFI Investments Ltd (the parent company of Eurocement group), four per cent of shares in Eurocement Holding AG.

Published under