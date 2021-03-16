China Resources Cement reports 4% profit increase

16 March 2021

China Resources Cement has seen its profit attributable to owners rise four per cent YoY to HKD8.96bn (US$1.15bn) for 2020.



The company also posted a turnover of HKD40.09bn in 2020, up 2.9 per cent YoY. Basic earnings per share reached HKD1.283, while a final dividend of HKD0.34 is expected to be distributed.

