China Resources Cement reports 4% profit increase

China Resources Cement has seen its profit attributable to owners rise four per cent YoY to HKD8.96bn (US$1.15bn) for 2020.
The company also posted a turnover of HKD40.09bn in 2020, up 2.9 per cent YoY. Basic earnings per share reached HKD1.283, while a final dividend of HKD0.34 is expected to be distributed.
