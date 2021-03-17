Local man becomes new plant manager at Dunbar cement plant

17 March 2021

Tarmac (CRH Group) has promoted a local employee as its new plant manager at Dunbar Cement. Chris Bradbury, who previously worked at Tarmac’s Tunstead plant in Derbyshire, began working in the industry as an apprentice in 1994 and has experience of working at cement plants in UK, Nigeria and the Philippines.

The 45-year-old has risen through teh ranks and has been appointed the new plant manager at the Tarmac Dunbar cement plant, which employs 140 people.

Mr Bradbury, who lives in Dunbar, said: "I am looking forward to leading the team here at Dunbar and continuing to improve how the plant delivers for its customers, employees and the Dunbar plant."

