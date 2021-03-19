Cemex to reopen Lloseta plant

ICR Newsroom By 19 March 2021

Cemex has signalled its intention to restart cement production at its Lloseta plant in Spain in the coming weeks, according to Ultima Hora Online. The plant closed in January 2019 but the company had to communicate to government before 15 April 2021 what its plans were regarding the fate of the plant: to resume production or shut down and dismantle the works.



The cement producer will manufacture "a type of cement with specific benefits, more sustainable and resilient” with a limited production volume. However, company sources confirmed to the news provider that no extra staff will be employed. "We will start with the operators who stayed to maintain the factory and we will see according to local demand."



However, Cemex could be made to have to bring the plant up to current EU environmental standards - a process that was interrupted when Cemex announced the suspension of production at Lloseta.

