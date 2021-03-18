Interoceanicos to build cement plant in Puno

ICR Newsroom By 18 March 2021

Peru-based Cementos Interoceanicos has signed an agreement with Satarem to build a 1Mta cement and two lime plants in Puno, Peru, in the next 18 months. The cement producer expects to enter the area’s cement and lime markets in the next two years.



The project represents an investment of US$158m. Satarem aims to have a 30 per cent stake in the shareholding of Cementos Interoceanicos as a result of the agreement.

Published under