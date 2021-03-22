IKN is building a new line for Qizilqum Cement

22 March 2021

IKN is erecting a new production line at Qizilqum Cement plant, Uzbekistan. IKN's scope of supply, as a main equipment supplier, includes process integration and equipment design for the pyroprocessing line as well as supply of the core parts for preheater, kiln and cooler, including ID fan, kiln drive and burners.



With the start-up scheduled for 2022 the new six-stage preheater will be a new landmark in the region.

