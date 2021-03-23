Deccan Cement orders Gebr Pfeiffer mill

23 March 2021

Deccan Cement Ltd, based in Hyderabad, India, has ordered another vertical mill from Gebr Pfeiffer for its new kiln line at the Bhavanipuram plant in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The line will have a total capacity of 3500tpd.

The fuel for this line will be ground with an MPS 250 BK mill, which has been ordered through Gebr Pfeiffer's Indian subsidiary based in Noida. In this case, Gebr Pfeiffer India will also take over the complete order processing and production supervision of the mill manufactured in India.

Having already purchased a Pfeiffer raw meal mill in the past, the customer has also opted for a Gebr Pfeiffer for its coal grinding. The MPS 250 BK is to grind 35tph of coal to a fineness of 15 per cent residue on the 90µm screen.

Alternatively, petcoke can be ground to a fineness of approximately two per cent residue on the 90µm screen or any mixture of the two materials.

The commissioning of the mill is planned before the rainy season in 2022.

