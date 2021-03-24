Messebo Cement resumes operations

Ethiopia’s Messebo Cement has now resumed production after suspending operations for four months due to fighting in the area. Melaku Alebel, Minister of Trade, has confirmed that the company has started supplying products to stabilise the cement market.



While cement prices had spiked in recent weeks, following measures taken by the Ministry of Trade, the price has fallen to ETB420/100kg (US$10.14) from ETB600 in Addis Ababa.

