Kuwait Portland Cement records 7% fall in profit

Kuwait Portland Cement has seen a 7.1 per cent YoY decline in attributable net profit to KWD1.3m (US$4.3m) in the 4Q20, compared with KWD1.4m in the year-ago period.
Total operating revenue fell 46.6 per cent to KWD12.5m from KWD23.4m in the 4Q19.
