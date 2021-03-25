CemNet.com » Cement News » Kuwait Portland Cement records 7% fall in profit

Kuwait Portland Cement records 7% fall in profit

Kuwait Portland Cement records 7% fall in profit
25 March 2021


Kuwait Portland Cement has seen a 7.1 per cent YoY decline in attributable net profit to KWD1.3m (US$4.3m) in the 4Q20, compared with KWD1.4m in the year-ago period.

Total operating revenue fell 46.6 per cent to KWD12.5m from KWD23.4m in the 4Q19.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Kuwait Middle East Kuwait Portland Cement business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com