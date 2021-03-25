Kuwait Portland Cement records 7% fall in profit

25 March 2021

Kuwait Portland Cement has seen a 7.1 per cent YoY decline in attributable net profit to KWD1.3m (US$4.3m) in the 4Q20, compared with KWD1.4m in the year-ago period.



Total operating revenue fell 46.6 per cent to KWD12.5m from KWD23.4m in the 4Q19.

