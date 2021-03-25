Maple Leaf Cement Factory awards a contract for Punjab brownfield project

25 March 2021

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCFL) has signed a contract with plant supplier Chengdu Design & Research Institute of Building Materials Industry Co Ltd, China, for the supply of equipment and engineering for a 7000tpd dry-process grey clinker Line (No 4), through a brownfield expansion project in Punjab province, Pakistan.

According to a communication to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) by Company Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf, the agreement was reached on 22 March to enhance its clinker production capacity up to 25,000tpd at the existing plant site Ishanderabad, district Mianwali, Punjab.

The project is expected to commence trial production in August 2022 and is estimated to cost PKR18.5bn (US$118.5m).

Earlier, the company had established a letter of credit for the expansion of the existing waste heat recovery plant. The project, with a projected capital outlay of PKR1.8 bn, is expected to complete by September 2021 and will increase the current capacity of 16MW to 25MW. A civil contractor has been mobilised at the site and piling work is in progress.

