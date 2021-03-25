Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua becomes GCC

Mexico-based cement producer Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua has formally approved its name change to GCC at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 23 March 2021.



Luis Carlos Arias, GCC’s CFO, said: “We changed the name to GCC to better reflect our 2025 vision: to be the best cement company in North America with the proper balance of people, profit and the planet. It unifies our brand in multiple countries, mirrors the stock ticker and reflects how the market best knows us.” Luis Carlos added, “I wish to thank our shareholders for supporting and approving our new corporate name; we are now an organisation with a new name and renewed vision.”



The company will now make the necessary changes before the authorities and institutions, the company said in a statement. Trade will continue under the ticker GCC* on the Mexican stock exchanges with the number of outstanding shares remaining the same.

