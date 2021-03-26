A TEC to install flash dryer at Királyegyháza Cement for alternative fuels

To reduce the moisture content of the alternative fuel (RDF) for the kiln, Lafarge Cement Hungary Ltd (LafargeHolcim) has awarded A TEC a contract for the implementation of a new AF concept for the kiln front end at Királyegyháza, near Pécs, Hungary.
The system will enable the plant to feed two parallel AF streams simultaneously. A TEC will provide its innovative flash dryer where material will be dried using residual hot gas from the chlorine bypass system and a satellite burner for firing the material in the kiln. For the second RDF flow, firing in the kiln burner directly, a new AF receiving, handling, and dosing system will be part of A TEC’s project. The project will be commissioned in the 2Q21.
The 1Mta Királyegyháza cement plant will aim to recycle 100 times more waste than produced during its operation.