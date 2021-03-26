Cemex releases its Integrated Report 2020

26 March 2021

Cemex, SAB de CV presented its Integrated Report 2020: 'Safe, Essential, Resilient' on 25 March, which includes a comprehensive analysis of Cemex’s strategic vision, operational performance, corporate governance, and value creation at a global level.

Fernando A Gonzalez, CEO of Cemex said, "Sustainability remains to be one of our top priorities, and our Climate Action strategy makes us confident in our ability to achieve our targets and aspirations."

Among the main accomplishments presented in Cemex Integrated Report 2020 are: Cemex developed and implemented more than 50 strict hygiene and safety protocols to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 contagion throughout its worldwide sites and operations. The company reached a low level of employee lost-time injuries (LTIs) for the sector and made progress across most of its countries, with 96 per cent of its operations achieving zero fatalities and LTIs.

In addition, Cemex announced its Climate Action strategy in February 2020, defining a global target of a 35 per cent reduction of CO 2 emissions per tonne of cementitious products by 2030. To complement this strategy with a longer-term vision, Cemex also established an ambition to deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete to all its customers globally by 2050.



For its European operations, Cemex reduced its net CO 2 emissions by close to 35 per cent as of 31 December 2020, and is the first company in the cement industry to define a 55 per cent reduction target, in line with what the European Commission set as a new goal for all its member states.



In 2020, 91 per cent of the company´s cement plants co-processed a cumulative 2.7Mt of waste as alternative fuels, allowing for approximately 1.6Mt of coal replaced and a 25.3 per cent thermal substitution rate. Clean electricity now covers 29 per cent of Cemex global consumption in its cement business.

Published under