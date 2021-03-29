Yanbu Cement Co appoints new CEO

Yanbu Cement Co’s (Saudi Arabia) board of directors has accepted the resignation of its CEO, Ahmed bin Abdo Zugail, due to personal reasons. Mr Zugail’s resignation was effective from 27 March 2021.
The board also appointed Ali bin Abdullah Al-Ayed as the new CEO of the company, effective from the same date.
