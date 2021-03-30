West China Cement sees sales volumes rise 3%

West China Cement has seen its attributable profit decrease 13.4 per cent YoY to CNY1560m (US$237.48m) in 2020, compared with CNY1801.3m in the previous year. Revenue was down 1.6 per cent YoY to CNY7131m from CNY7247m in 2019, while EBITDA fell 3.3 per cent to CNY2997m.



However, total cement and clinker sales volumes rose 3.1 per cent YoY to 19.9Mt from 19.3Mt. Cement volumes improved 4.3 per cent to 19.6Mt.

