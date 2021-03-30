China's imports from Vietnam rise 36%

China, the Philippines and Bangladesh were the biggest importers of Vietnamese cement in the first two months of 2021, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

China imported 2.43Mt of cement worth US$79.91m, up 36.1 per cent YoY and 22.8 per cent in volume and value, respectively. The volumes accounted for 40.6 per cent of Vietnam’s total export volume and 36.8 per cent of the country’s cement export value during the 2M20.

The Philippines imported 1.1Mt at a value of US$48.21m, rising 5.8 per cent in volume but down 0.9 per cent in value. Bangladesh also sourced 1.02Mt of cement from the country, representing a value of US$32.2m.

During the first two months of the year, Vietnam earned US$217m from exporting 5.99Mt of cement in total. This represents a 19.5 per cent increase in volume and 8.6 per cent in value.

