Prism Johnson commissions further WHR and solar capacity

31 March 2021

India’s Prism Johnson has commissioned a 12.4MW waste heat recovery (WHR) unit and 10MW of solar power at its cement plant in Satna, Madya Pradesh. This is in addition to the 12.5MW of solar power capacity that was put into operation in the FY19-20 and the 10MW WHR facility that was installed in November 2020 at the same plant.



The installations are expected to help the company reduce its dependence on non-renewable sources of energy and are part of its sustainability initiatives.

