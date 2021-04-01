LafargeHolcim closes Firestone Building Products acquisition

Holcim Participations (US) Inc (LafargeHolcim) has successfully completed the acquisition of Firestone Building Products, following all regulatory approvals.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO said: “I warmly welcome the Firestone Building Products team into the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we will lead this iconic company’s next era of growth to become the global leader in flat roofing systems.

Taylor Cole, Firestone Building Products President, said: “Today opens an exciting new era in Firestone Building Products’ rich history. The Firestone Building Products team is thrilled to join the LafargeHolcim family.”

