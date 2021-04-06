Vietnam’s cement and clinker exports up 22%

ICR Newsroom By 06 April 2021

Cement and clinker exports increased by 22.5 per cent YoY to over 8Mt in the year up to 15 March 2021, according to the latest data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs. In terms of value, there was a 14 per cent YoY rise to US$295m.



However, average prices dropped 6.7 per cent YoY to US$36.40/t. A drop in average cement and clinker prices in China led to a decline in Vietnamese prices from US$40/t to U$32-33/t since late 2020.

Published under