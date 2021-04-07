Zimbabwean import ban raises supply concerns

07 April 2021

Zimbabwean retailers are concerned over the capacity of local cement companies to satisfy demand after a cement import ban has been implemented.

However, the government is keen to protect jobs and its import ban (SI 89 of 2021) has sparked fears that the move might trigger collusion among local cement producers, causing prices increases and cement shortages.

"The local content policy strives to increase the consumption of local produce and it harnesses the creation of jobs so we thank Government for coming up with such a policy measure," says Munyaradzi Hwengwere, Buy Zimbabwe's executive director.

Meanwhile, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe CEO, Precious Nyika, allayed fears of cement shortages in the country. "We have worked hard as Industry over the last couple of years reducing the price of cement from around US$10 per bag to the current US$7.5. The country has an annual capacity of 2.6Mt against the demand of 1.4Mt so we can meet the demand," she said.

