Qatar National Cement sees 38% rise in sales

09 April 2021

Qatar National Cement has reported a 38.4 per cent YoY rise in sales to QAR229.85m (US$63.14m) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to QAR166.1m in the year-ago period.



Net profit for the quarter also advanced 29.3 per cent YoY to QAR70.42m from QAR54.44m in the 1Q20.

