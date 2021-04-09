Qatar National Cement sees 38% rise in sales

Qatar National Cement has reported a 38.4 per cent YoY rise in sales to QAR229.85m (US$63.14m) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to QAR166.1m in the year-ago period.
Net profit for the quarter also advanced 29.3 per cent YoY to QAR70.42m from QAR54.44m in the 1Q20.
