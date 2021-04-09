New Agadir plant to enter production in July

ICR Newsroom By 09 April 2021

LafargeHolcim’s new cement plant in Souss-Massa, 45km southwest of Agadir, Morocco, is expected to be commissioned at the end of July.



The 1.6Mta plant represents an investment of MAD3bn (US$334.6m) and is equipped with the latest technologies, in line with the company’s “Plant of Tomorrow” concept. It will include automation, robotic, artificial intelligence and predictive maintenance technologies. Moreover, from 2023, the plant will be supplied with wind power and use alternative fuels.

