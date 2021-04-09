CemNet.com » Cement News » NCL Industries reports 33% increase in production

NCL Industries reports 33% increase in production

09 April 2021


India’s NCL Industries has reported a 33 per cent YoY rise in cement production to 691,136t in the 4QFY20-21, compared to 519,339t in the year-ago period. Cement dispatches also advanced 38 per cent to 701,949t from 508,392t.

The company’s production of cement boards reached 19,740t, while board dispatches was at 22,188t during the final quarter of the FY20-21.

