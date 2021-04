Orient Cement's INR21bn project cleared to begin

12 April 2021

India’s environment ministry has reportedly cleared Orient Cement’s INR21bn (US$280.27m) expansion plan for its Telangana plant, according to the India National Press.

In 2017 the company announced its plans to expand its Devapur plant in Telangana and Chittapur unit in Karnataka for an estimated capital expenditure of INR36bn. However, the plans were stalled and were with the environment ministry for the last two years as an expert panel sought several clarifications.

