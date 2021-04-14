Raysut Cement announces 5% rise in revenue

Oman’s Raysut Cement Co has reported a five per cent increase in total revenue to OMR26.9m (US$69.95m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to OMR25.6m in the year-ago period.
The company also returned to a profit after tax of OMR102,814 against a loss of OMR4m in the 1Q20.
